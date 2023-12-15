First Western Financial (MYFW) Price Target Increased by 5.17% to 20.74

The average one-year price target for First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) has been revised to 20.74 / share. This is an increase of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 19.72 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.87% from the latest reported closing price of 20.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Western Financial. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYFW is 0.07%, a decrease of 2.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.19% to 5,942K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 758K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 464K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYFW by 17.91% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 369K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 324K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 312K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYFW by 5.74% over the last quarter.

First Western Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services.

