First Western Financial, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Loan Growth and Increased Net Interest Margin

July 24, 2025 — 04:43 pm EDT

First Western Financial reported increased loans and net interest income, while net income decreased compared to Q1 2025.

First Western Financial, Inc. reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, showing significant growth in total loans, which increased by $115 million to $2.54 billion, or 4.7% from the previous quarter. The net interest margin improved to 2.67%, with net interest income rising modestly to $17.9 million. However, net income available to common shareholders decreased to $2.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, down from $4.2 million in Q1 2025. Despite a slight decrease in non-interest expenses and a healthy increase in assets under management to $7.50 billion, the company faced a rise in provision for credit losses amid growing non-performing assets. CEO Scott C. Wylie expressed optimism about future growth, citing stable loan and deposit pipelines alongside tight expense management. Overall, First Western remains well-capitalized and anticipates continued financial stability in the coming months.

Potential Positives

  • Total loans increased by $115 million, or 4.7%, from Q1 2025 to Q2 2025, indicating strong loan demand and growth.
  • Net interest margin increased by 6 basis points to 2.67%, reflecting improved profitability and efficient asset management.
  • Non-interest expenses decreased by $0.3 million from Q1 2025 to Q2 2025, showing effective cost management.
  • Assets Under Management increased by $320 million, or 4.5%, from Q1 2025, demonstrating positive market conditions and growth in asset servicing capabilities.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income available to common shareholders decreased significantly from $4.2 million in Q1 2025 to $2.5 million in Q2 2025, raising concerns about the company's profitability.
  • Total income before non-interest expense decreased by 9.3% from the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in revenue generation.
  • The increase in the provision for credit losses from $80,000 in Q1 2025 to $1.8 million in Q2 2025 suggests rising credit risk issues that could impact future financial performance.

FAQ

What were First Western's total loans in Q2 2025?

Total loans increased to $2.54 billion, a 4.7% rise from Q1 2025.

How did net interest income change in Q2 2025?

Net interest income rose by $0.4 million to $17.9 million compared to Q1 2025.

What was First Western’s net income for Q2 2025?

Net income available to common shareholders was $2.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.

What is the net interest margin reported for Q2 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 2.67%, up 6 basis points from Q1 2025.

When will First Western hold its conference call for Q2 2025 results?

The conference call is scheduled for July 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. MT.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.


$MYFW insiders have traded $MYFW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYFW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT C WYLIE (CHAIRMAN, CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $212,650.

$MYFW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $MYFW stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MYFW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MYFW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

$MYFW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MYFW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MYFW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.25.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $22.5 on 04/28/2025
  • Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $26.0 on 04/28/2025

Second Quarter 2025 Summary






  • Total loans


    increased


    $115 million


    , or


    4.7%


    , from


    $2.43 billion


    as of


    Q1


    2025


    to


    $2.54 billion


    as of


    Q2


    2025




  • Net interest margin increased


    6 basis points


    from


    2.61%


    in


    Q1


    2025


    to


    2.67%


    in


    Q2


    2025




  • Net


    interest income


    increased


    $0.4 million


    from


    $17.5 million


    in


    Q1


    2025


    to


    $17.9 million


    in


    Q2


    2025




  • Non-interest expense decreased $0.3 million from $19.4 million in Q1 2025 to $19.1 million in Q2 2025




  • Net income available to common shareholders of


    $2.5 million,


    or


    $0.26 per diluted share, in


    Q2 2025






DENVER, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.



Net income available to common shareholders was $2.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $4.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and net income of $1.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.



Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “We executed well in the second quarter and saw positive trends in many areas including loan and deposit growth, an expansion in our net interest margin, well managed expenses, and stable asset quality. We were able to redeploy the cash from the sale of our two largest OREO properties into loan production and securities purchases, which positively impacted our net interest margin. While maintaining our disciplined underwriting and pricing criteria, we had a very strong quarter of loan production, which was well diversified across our markets and loan portfolios. Our strong loan production reflects the healthy economic conditions we continue to see across our markets, as well as the contribution of banking talent we have added over the past few years.



“Our loan and deposit pipelines remain healthy and we expect to see solid balance sheet growth over the second half of the year, along with continued expansion in our net interest margin while we continue to maintain tight expense control. We believe this will continue to result in solid financial performance for our shareholders as we move through the year,” said Mr. Wylie.

For the Three Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2025




2025




2024


Earnings Summary





Net interest income
$
17,884


$
17,453


$
15,778

Provision for credit losses

1,773



80



2,334

Total non-interest income

6,305



7,345



6,972

Total non-interest expense

19,099



19,361



19,001

Income before income taxes

3,317



5,357



1,415

Income tax expense

814



1,172



339

Net income available to common shareholders

2,503



4,185



1,076

Basic earnings per common share

0.26



0.43



0.11

Diluted earnings per common share

0.26



0.43



0.11







Return on average assets (annualized)

0.36
%


0.59
%


0.15
%

Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

3.90



6.63



1.73

Return on tangible common equity (annualized)

(1)

4.40



7.44



2.00

Net interest margin

2.67



2.61



2.35

Efficiency ratio

(1)

78.83



79.16



82.25


(1)

Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.





Operating Results for the Second Quarter 2025





Revenue



Total income before non-interest expense was $22.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 9.3% from $24.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. Gross revenue

(1)

was $24.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 1.6% from $24.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Relative to the first quarter of 2025, the decrease in total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in the Provision for credit losses and decreases in Net gain on loans held for sale and Net gain on other real estate owned, partially offset by an increase in Net interest income. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, total income before non-interest expense increased 9.8% from $20.4 million and Gross revenue increased 4.8% from $23.1 million. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, the increase in total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in Net interest income and decrease in the Provision for credit losses, partially offset by a decrease in Net gain on mortgage loans.




Net Interest Margin



Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 increased 6 basis points to 2.67% from 2.61% reported in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in cost of deposits and increase in interest-earning assets yield. The decrease in cost of deposits was primarily due to lower rates on time deposits and the increase in interest-earning assets yield was primarily due to an improved mix in average interest-earning asset balances.



The yield on interest-earning assets increased 4 basis points to 5.61% from 5.57% reported in the first quarter of 2025 and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 2 basis points to 3.63% from 3.65% reported in the first quarter of 2025.



Relative to the second quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased 32 basis points from 2.35%, primarily due to a 42 basis point decrease in total cost of funds as a result of the lower interest rate environment.




Net Interest Income



Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $17.9 million, an increase of 2.3% from $17.5 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase quarter over quarter was primarily driven by a 6 basis point increase in net interest margin, offset partially by a decline in average interest-earning assets. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, net interest income increased 13.3% from $15.8 million. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a 32 basis point increase in net interest margin, offset partially by a decline in average interest-earnings assets.




Non-interest Income



Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $6.3 million, a decrease of 13.7% from $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was driven primarily by decreases in Net gain on other real estate owned, Net gain on loans held for sale, and Risk management and insurance fees, partially offset by an increase in Net gain on mortgage loans due to an increase in origination volume. The first quarter of 2025 included a Net gain on other real estate of $0.5 million due to the sale of our two largest OREO properties as well as a Net gain on loans held for sale of $0.2 million due to the reversal of a previous quarter's write-down on a non-performing loan.



Relative to the second quarter of 2024, non-interest income decreased $0.7 million, driven primarily by a decrease in Net gain on mortgage loans due to a decrease in origination volume.




Non-interest Expense



Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $19.1 million, a decrease of 1.5% from $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in Salaries and employee benefits due to the seasonality of payroll taxes, partially offset by an increase in Professional services.



The Company’s efficiency ratio

(1)

was 78.8% in the second quarter of 2025, compared with 79.2% in the first quarter of 2025 and 82.3% in the second quarter of 2024.




Income Taxes



The Company recorded Income tax expense of $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2024.




Loans



Total loans held for investment were $2.54 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $115 million or 4.7% compared to March 31, 2025. Changes in the quarter included net growth in the Cash, securities, and other and 1-4 family residential portfolios, partially offset by a net decrease in the Construction and development portfolio. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, total loans held for investment increased from $2.46 billion as of June 30, 2024, primarily driven by net growth in the 1-4 family residential and Non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolios, partially offset by net decreases in the Construction and development and Commercial and industrial portfolios.




Deposits



Total deposits were $2.53 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 0.4% from $2.52 billion as of March 31, 2025. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, total deposits increased from $2.41 billion as of June 30, 2024, driven primarily by an increase in Interest-bearing deposits.




Borrowings



Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were a combined $163.4 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $111.8 million from $51.6 million as of March 31, 2025. The change when compared to March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by net draws on the Company's FHLB line of credit as a result of interest-earning asset growth during the quarter. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, borrowings decreased $28.1 million from $191.5 million as of June 30, 2024. The decrease in borrowings from June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") payoffs and net pay downs on the Company's FHLB line of credit as a result of deposit growth.



Subordinated notes were $44.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $44.6 million as of March 31, 2025. Subordinated notes decreased $7.8 million from $52.5 million as of June 30, 2024. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, the decrease was primarily due to the redemption of $8.0 million of subordinated notes that became eligible to call in the first quarter of 2025.




Assets Under Management



Assets Under Management (“AUM”) was $7.50 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $320 million, or 4.5%, from $7.18 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in AUM during the quarter was primarily attributable to improving market conditions. Compared to June 30, 2024, total AUM increased 6.9% from $7.01 billion.




Credit Quality



Non-performing assets totaled $18.8 million, or 0.62% of Total assets, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $17.1 million, or 0.59% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. The increase in non-performing assets during the quarter was due to additions to non-performing loans. As of June 30, 2024, non-performing assets totaled $49.3 million, or 1.68% of total assets. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, the decrease in non-performing assets was primarily driven by the sale of two OREO properties, partially offset by additions to non-performing loans. OREO totaled $4.4 million as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, a decrease of $7.0 million from $11.4 million as of June 30, 2024.



Non-performing loans totaled $14.4 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.6 million from $12.8 million as of March 31, 2025. The increase was due to the addition of one credit relationship that is in active workout. This relationship is secured by a residential real estate asset, business assets, and a personal guarantee. As of June 30, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $37.9 million. The decrease when compared to June 30, 2024 was driven by the migration of one loan relationship out of non-performing loans and into OREO, partially offset by additions to non-performing loans.



During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded provision expense of $1.8 million, compared to $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in provision expense recorded in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by loan growth and charge-offs.




Capital



As of June 30, 2025, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

June 30,



2025


Consolidated Capital

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
9.96
%

Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets
9.96

Total capital to risk-weighted assets
12.67

Tier 1 capital to average assets
8.31




Bank Capital

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
11.36
%

CET1 to risk-weighted assets
11.36

Total capital to risk-weighted assets
12.13

Tier 1 capital to average assets
9.49


Book value per common share increased 0.8% from $26.44 as of March 31, 2025 to $26.64 as of June 30, 2025. Book value per common share increased 4.3% from $25.55 as of June 30, 2024.



Tangible book value per common share

(1)

increased 0.9% from $23.18 as of March 31, 2025, to $23.39 as of June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share increased 5.0% from $22.27 as of June 30, 2024.



During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 26,287 shares for $0.5 million.




Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation



The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 25, 2025. Telephone access:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4e9784b7b6ee4a528ae8f3affe52d2ee

.



A slide presentation relating to the second quarter 2025 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at

https://myfw.gcs-web.com

.




About First Western



First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit

www.myfw.com

.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” and “Gross Revenue”. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.




Forward-Looking Statements



Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “position,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of changes in interest rates could reduce our net interest margins and net interest income; increased credit risk, including as a result of deterioration in economic conditions, could require us to increase our allowance for credit losses and could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations and financial condition; the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 7, 2025 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.




Contacts:



Financial Profiles, Inc.


Tony Rossi


310-622-8221



MYFW@finprofiles.com




IR@myfw.com











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































First Western Financial, Inc.




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)




Three Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


2025



2025



2024

Interest and dividend income:





Loans, including fees
$
35,085

$
34,068

$
35,275

Loans accounted for under the fair value option

85


111


168

Investment securities

819


681


651

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

1,356


2,221


1,855

Dividends, restricted stock

155


128


105

Total interest and dividend income

37,500


37,209


38,054







Interest expense:





Deposits

18,208


18,516


20,848

Other borrowed funds

1,408


1,240


1,428

Total interest expense

19,616


19,756


22,276

Net interest income

17,884


17,453


15,778

Less: Provision for credit losses

1,773


80


2,334

Net interest income, after provision for credit losses

16,111


17,373


13,444







Non-interest income:





Trust and investment management fees

4,512


4,677


4,875

Net gain on mortgage loans

1,187


1,067


1,820

Net gain on loans held for sale





222





Bank fees

293


422


327

Risk management and insurance fees

47


259


109

Income on company-owned life insurance

112


110


106

Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option

26


6


(315
)

Net gain on other real estate owned





459





Unrealized gain (loss) recognized on equity securities

3


11


(2
)

Other

125


112


52

Total non-interest income

6,305


7,345


6,972

Total income before non-interest expense

22,416


24,718


20,416







Non-interest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits

11,019


11,480


11,097

Occupancy and equipment

2,224


2,210


2,080

Professional services

1,855


1,704


1,826

Technology and information systems

1,030


1,078


1,042

Data processing

1,166


1,122


1,101

Marketing

267


216


243

Amortization of other intangible assets

52


51


56

Other

1,486


1,500


1,556

Total non-interest expense

19,099


19,361


19,001

Income before income taxes

3,317


5,357


1,415

Income tax expense

814


1,172


339

Net income available to common shareholders
$
2,503

$
4,185

$
1,076

Earnings per common share:





Basic
$
0.26

$
0.43

$
0.11

Diluted

0.26


0.43


0.11





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































First Western Financial, Inc.




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)









June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



(dollars in thousands)


2025




2025




2024


Assets





Cash and cash equivalents:





Cash and due from banks
$
12,353


$
15,924


$
6,374

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

219,961



255,658



239,425

Total cash and cash equivalents

232,314



271,582



245,799







Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair value of $93,979, $67,479 and $71,067, respectively), net of allowance for credit losses of $71

99,825



73,775



78,927

Correspondent bank stock, at cost

11,254



5,968



10,804

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

24,151



10,557



26,856

Loans (includes $5,099, $6,112, and $10,190 measured at fair value, respectively)

2,540,096



2,425,367



2,456,063

Allowance for credit losses

(18,994
)


(17,956
)


(27,319
)

Loans, net

2,521,102



2,407,411



2,428,744

Premises and equipment, net

24,488



24,554



24,657

Accrued interest receivable

10,783



10,623



11,339

Accounts receivable

4,435



4,505



5,118

Other receivables

4,915



4,608



4,875

Other real estate owned, net

4,385



4,385



11,421

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

31,524



31,576



31,741

Deferred tax assets, net

2,809



2,856



6,123

Company-owned life insurance

17,184



17,071



16,741

Other assets

37,628



36,829



34,410

Total assets
$
3,026,797


$
2,906,300


$
2,937,555








Liabilities





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing
$
361,656


$
409,696


$
396,702

Interest-bearing

2,167,473



2,105,701



2,014,190

Total deposits

2,529,129



2,515,397



2,410,892

Borrowings:





Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve borrowings

163,416



51,612



191,505

Subordinated notes

44,673



44,621



52,451

Accrued interest payable

1,406



2,371



2,243

Other liabilities

29,326



35,744



33,589

Total liabilities

2,767,950



2,649,745



2,690,680








Shareholders’ Equity





Total shareholders’ equity

258,847



256,555



246,875

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,026,797


$
2,906,300


$
2,937,555





































































































































































































































































































































































First Western Financial, Inc.




Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)









June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



(dollars in thousands)


2025




2025




2024


Loan Portfolio





Cash, Securities, and Other
$
161,725


$
101,078


$
143,720

Consumer and Other

15,778



16,688



15,645

Construction and Development

255,870



291,133



309,146

1-4 Family Residential

1,012,662



971,179



904,569

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

655,954



636,820



609,790

Owner Occupied CRE

196,692



182,417



189,353

Commercial and Industrial

239,278



223,197



277,973

Total

2,537,959



2,422,512



2,450,196

Loans accounted for under the fair value option

5,235



6,280



10,494

Total loans held for investment

2,543,194



2,428,792



2,460,690

Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted discounts), net

(1)

(3,098
)


(3,425
)


(4,627
)

Loans (includes $5,099, $6,112, and $10,190 measured at fair value, respectively)
$
2,540,096


$
2,425,367


$
2,456,063

Mortgage loans held for sale

24,151



10,557



26,856








Deposit Portfolio





Money market deposit accounts
$
1,632,997


$
1,566,737


$
1,342,753

Time deposits

397,006



379,533



519,597

Interest checking accounts

123,967



144,980



135,759

Savings accounts

13,503



14,451



16,081

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,167,473



2,105,701



2,014,190

Noninterest-bearing accounts

361,656



409,696



396,702

Total deposits
$
2,529,129


$
2,515,397


$
2,410,892


(1)

Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































First Western Financial, Inc.




Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)




As of or for the Three Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



(dollars in thousands)


2025




2025




2024


Average Balance Sheets






Assets





Interest-earning assets:





Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
$
121,950


$
198,294


$
141,600

Debt securities

85,739



75,592



75,461

Correspondent bank stock

7,199



5,806



4,801

Gross loans

2,443,758



2,407,482



2,443,937

Mortgage loans held for sale

18,803



13,593



20,254

Loans held at fair value

5,690



6,846



11,314

Total interest-earning assets

2,683,139



2,707,613



2,697,367

Noninterest-earning assets

126,397



145,479



119,247

Total assets
$
2,809,536


$
2,853,092


$
2,816,614








Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity





Interest-bearing liabilities:





Interest-bearing deposits
$
2,047,570


$
2,090,505


$
2,001,691

FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings

75,362



51,885



67,196

Subordinated notes

44,639



52,495



52,414

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,167,571



2,194,885



2,121,301

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





Noninterest-bearing deposits

352,391



363,922



412,741

Other liabilities

32,794



41,656



34,051

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

385,185



405,578



446,792

Total shareholders’ equity

256,780



252,629



248,521

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
2,809,536


$
2,853,092


$
2,816,614








Yields/Cost of funds (annualized)





Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

4.46
%


4.54
%


5.27
%

Debt securities

3.83



3.65



3.47

Correspondent bank stock

8.64



8.94



8.80

Loans

5.71



5.71



5.75

Loan held at fair value

5.99



6.58



5.97

Mortgage loans held for sale

6.61



5.46



6.83

Total interest-earning assets

5.61



5.57



5.67

Interest-bearing deposits

3.57



3.59



4.19

Total deposits

3.04



3.06



3.47

FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings

4.14



3.92



4.14

Subordinated notes

5.66



5.70



5.66

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3.63



3.65



4.22

Net interest margin

2.67



2.61



2.35

Net interest rate spread

1.98



1.92



1.45



























































































































































































































































































































































































































First Western Financial, Inc.




Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)





As of or for the Three Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


2025




2025




2024


Asset Quality





Non-performing loans
$
14,394


$
12,758


$
37,909

Non-performing assets

18,779



17,143



49,330

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

657



566



(9
)

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.57
%


0.53
%


1.54
%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.62



0.59



1.68

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

131.96



140.74



72.06

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.75



0.74



1.11

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.03



0.02


*







Assets Under Management
$
7,497,361


$
7,176,624


$
7,011,796








Market Data





Book value per share at period end
$
26.64


$
26.44


$
25.55

Tangible book value per common share

(1)

23.39



23.18



22.27

Weighted average outstanding shares, basic

9,707,924



9,704,419



9,647,345

Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted

9,809,321



9,798,591



9,750,667

Shares outstanding at period end

9,717,922



9,704,320



9,660,549








Consolidated Capital





Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

9.96
%


10.35
%


9.92
%

CET1 to risk-weighted assets

9.96



10.35



9.92

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

12.67



13.15



13.44

Tier 1 capital to average assets

8.31



8.12



7.91








Bank Capital





Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

11.36
%


11.76
%


11.22
%

CET1 to risk-weighted assets

11.36



11.76



11.22

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

12.13



12.52



12.35

Tier 1 capital to average assets

9.49



9.24



8.95


First Western Financial, Inc.




Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)




Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of or for the Three Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


2025




2025




2024


Tangible Common





Total shareholders' equity
$
258,847


$
256,555


$
246,875

Less: goodwill and other intangibles, net

31,524



31,576



31,741

Tangible common equity
$
227,323


$
224,979


$
215,134







Common shares outstanding, end of period

9,717,922



9,704,320



9,660,549

Tangible common book value per share
$
23.39


$
23.18


$
22.27

Net income available to common shareholders

2,503



4,185



1,076

Return on tangible common equity (annualized)

4.40
%


7.44
%


2.00
%








Efficiency





Non-interest expense
$
19,099


$
19,361


$
19,001

Less: OREO expenses and write-downs

53



(80
)


29

Adjusted non-interest expense
$
19,046


$
19,441


$
18,972







Total income before non-interest expense
$
22,416


$
24,718


$
20,416

Less: unrealized gain (loss) recognized on equity securities

3



11



(2
)

Less: net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option

26



6



(315
)

Less: net gain on loans held for sale






222






Plus: provision for credit losses

1,773



80



2,334

Gross revenue
$
24,160


$
24,559


$
23,067

Efficiency ratio

78.83
%


79.16
%


82.25
%





Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets

