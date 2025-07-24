First Western Financial, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Loan Growth and Increased Net Interest Margin

First Western Financial reported increased loans and net interest income, while net income decreased compared to Q1 2025.

First Western Financial, Inc. reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, showing significant growth in total loans, which increased by $115 million to $2.54 billion, or 4.7% from the previous quarter. The net interest margin improved to 2.67%, with net interest income rising modestly to $17.9 million. However, net income available to common shareholders decreased to $2.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, down from $4.2 million in Q1 2025. Despite a slight decrease in non-interest expenses and a healthy increase in assets under management to $7.50 billion, the company faced a rise in provision for credit losses amid growing non-performing assets. CEO Scott C. Wylie expressed optimism about future growth, citing stable loan and deposit pipelines alongside tight expense management. Overall, First Western remains well-capitalized and anticipates continued financial stability in the coming months.

Total loans increased by $115 million, or 4.7%, from Q1 2025 to Q2 2025, indicating strong loan demand and growth.

Net interest margin increased by 6 basis points to 2.67%, reflecting improved profitability and efficient asset management.

Non-interest expenses decreased by $0.3 million from Q1 2025 to Q2 2025, showing effective cost management.

Assets Under Management increased by $320 million, or 4.5%, from Q1 2025, demonstrating positive market conditions and growth in asset servicing capabilities.

Net income available to common shareholders decreased significantly from $4.2 million in Q1 2025 to $2.5 million in Q2 2025, raising concerns about the company's profitability.

Total income before non-interest expense decreased by 9.3% from the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in revenue generation.

The increase in the provision for credit losses from $80,000 in Q1 2025 to $1.8 million in Q2 2025 suggests rising credit risk issues that could impact future financial performance.

What were First Western's total loans in Q2 2025?

Total loans increased to $2.54 billion, a 4.7% rise from Q1 2025.

How did net interest income change in Q2 2025?

Net interest income rose by $0.4 million to $17.9 million compared to Q1 2025.

What was First Western’s net income for Q2 2025?

Net income available to common shareholders was $2.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.

What is the net interest margin reported for Q2 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 2.67%, up 6 basis points from Q1 2025.

When will First Western hold its conference call for Q2 2025 results?

The conference call is scheduled for July 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. MT.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release







Second Quarter 2025 Summary













Total loans





increased





$115 million





, or





4.7%





, from





$2.43 billion





as of





Q1





2025





to





$2.54 billion





as of





Q2





2025











Net interest margin increased





6 basis points





from





2.61%





in





Q1





2025





to





2.67%





in





Q2





2025











Net





interest income





increased





$0.4 million





from





$17.5 million





in





Q1





2025





to





$17.9 million





in





Q2





2025











Non-interest expense decreased $0.3 million from $19.4 million in Q1 2025 to $19.1 million in Q2 2025











Net income available to common shareholders of





$2.5 million,





or





$0.26 per diluted share, in





Q2 2025













DENVER, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.





Net income available to common shareholders was $2.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $4.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and net income of $1.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.





Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “We executed well in the second quarter and saw positive trends in many areas including loan and deposit growth, an expansion in our net interest margin, well managed expenses, and stable asset quality. We were able to redeploy the cash from the sale of our two largest OREO properties into loan production and securities purchases, which positively impacted our net interest margin. While maintaining our disciplined underwriting and pricing criteria, we had a very strong quarter of loan production, which was well diversified across our markets and loan portfolios. Our strong loan production reflects the healthy economic conditions we continue to see across our markets, as well as the contribution of banking talent we have added over the past few years.





“Our loan and deposit pipelines remain healthy and we expect to see solid balance sheet growth over the second half of the year, along with continued expansion in our net interest margin while we continue to maintain tight expense control. We believe this will continue to result in solid financial performance for our shareholders as we move through the year,” said Mr. Wylie.















For the Three Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















2025





















2025





















2024

















Earnings Summary































Net interest income





$





17,884













$





17,453













$





15,778













Provision for credit losses









1,773

















80

















2,334













Total non-interest income









6,305

















7,345

















6,972













Total non-interest expense









19,099

















19,361

















19,001













Income before income taxes









3,317

















5,357

















1,415













Income tax expense









814

















1,172

















339













Net income available to common shareholders









2,503

















4,185

















1,076













Basic earnings per common share









0.26

















0.43

















0.11













Diluted earnings per common share









0.26

















0.43

















0.11









































Return on average assets (annualized)









0.36





%













0.59





%













0.15





%









Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)









3.90

















6.63

















1.73













Return on tangible common equity (annualized)



(1)











4.40

















7.44

















2.00













Net interest margin









2.67

















2.61

















2.35













Efficiency ratio



(1)











78.83

















79.16

















82.25













____________________







(1)



Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.









Operating Results for the Second Quarter 2025











Revenue







Total income before non-interest expense was $22.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 9.3% from $24.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. Gross revenue



(1)



was $24.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 1.6% from $24.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Relative to the first quarter of 2025, the decrease in total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in the Provision for credit losses and decreases in Net gain on loans held for sale and Net gain on other real estate owned, partially offset by an increase in Net interest income. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, total income before non-interest expense increased 9.8% from $20.4 million and Gross revenue increased 4.8% from $23.1 million. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, the increase in total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in Net interest income and decrease in the Provision for credit losses, partially offset by a decrease in Net gain on mortgage loans.







(1)



Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.







Net Interest Margin







Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 increased 6 basis points to 2.67% from 2.61% reported in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in cost of deposits and increase in interest-earning assets yield. The decrease in cost of deposits was primarily due to lower rates on time deposits and the increase in interest-earning assets yield was primarily due to an improved mix in average interest-earning asset balances.





The yield on interest-earning assets increased 4 basis points to 5.61% from 5.57% reported in the first quarter of 2025 and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 2 basis points to 3.63% from 3.65% reported in the first quarter of 2025.





Relative to the second quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased 32 basis points from 2.35%, primarily due to a 42 basis point decrease in total cost of funds as a result of the lower interest rate environment.







Net Interest Income







Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $17.9 million, an increase of 2.3% from $17.5 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase quarter over quarter was primarily driven by a 6 basis point increase in net interest margin, offset partially by a decline in average interest-earning assets. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, net interest income increased 13.3% from $15.8 million. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a 32 basis point increase in net interest margin, offset partially by a decline in average interest-earnings assets.







Non-interest Income







Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $6.3 million, a decrease of 13.7% from $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was driven primarily by decreases in Net gain on other real estate owned, Net gain on loans held for sale, and Risk management and insurance fees, partially offset by an increase in Net gain on mortgage loans due to an increase in origination volume. The first quarter of 2025 included a Net gain on other real estate of $0.5 million due to the sale of our two largest OREO properties as well as a Net gain on loans held for sale of $0.2 million due to the reversal of a previous quarter's write-down on a non-performing loan.





Relative to the second quarter of 2024, non-interest income decreased $0.7 million, driven primarily by a decrease in Net gain on mortgage loans due to a decrease in origination volume.







Non-interest Expense







Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $19.1 million, a decrease of 1.5% from $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in Salaries and employee benefits due to the seasonality of payroll taxes, partially offset by an increase in Professional services.





Relative to the second quarter of 2024, non-interest expense increased 0.5% from $19.0 million, driven primarily by an increase in Occupancy and equipment expenses, partially offset by a decrease in Salaries and employee benefits.





The Company’s efficiency ratio



(1)



was 78.8% in the second quarter of 2025, compared with 79.2% in the first quarter of 2025 and 82.3% in the second quarter of 2024.







(1)



Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.







Income Taxes







The Company recorded Income tax expense of $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2024.







Loans







Total loans held for investment were $2.54 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $115 million or 4.7% compared to March 31, 2025. Changes in the quarter included net growth in the Cash, securities, and other and 1-4 family residential portfolios, partially offset by a net decrease in the Construction and development portfolio. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, total loans held for investment increased from $2.46 billion as of June 30, 2024, primarily driven by net growth in the 1-4 family residential and Non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolios, partially offset by net decreases in the Construction and development and Commercial and industrial portfolios.







Deposits







Total deposits were $2.53 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 0.4% from $2.52 billion as of March 31, 2025. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, total deposits increased from $2.41 billion as of June 30, 2024, driven primarily by an increase in Interest-bearing deposits.







Borrowings







Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were a combined $163.4 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $111.8 million from $51.6 million as of March 31, 2025. The change when compared to March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by net draws on the Company's FHLB line of credit as a result of interest-earning asset growth during the quarter. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, borrowings decreased $28.1 million from $191.5 million as of June 30, 2024. The decrease in borrowings from June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") payoffs and net pay downs on the Company's FHLB line of credit as a result of deposit growth.





Subordinated notes were $44.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $44.6 million as of March 31, 2025. Subordinated notes decreased $7.8 million from $52.5 million as of June 30, 2024. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, the decrease was primarily due to the redemption of $8.0 million of subordinated notes that became eligible to call in the first quarter of 2025.







Assets Under Management







Assets Under Management (“AUM”) was $7.50 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $320 million, or 4.5%, from $7.18 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in AUM during the quarter was primarily attributable to improving market conditions. Compared to June 30, 2024, total AUM increased 6.9% from $7.01 billion.







Credit Quality







Non-performing assets totaled $18.8 million, or 0.62% of Total assets, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $17.1 million, or 0.59% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. The increase in non-performing assets during the quarter was due to additions to non-performing loans. As of June 30, 2024, non-performing assets totaled $49.3 million, or 1.68% of total assets. Relative to the second quarter of 2024, the decrease in non-performing assets was primarily driven by the sale of two OREO properties, partially offset by additions to non-performing loans. OREO totaled $4.4 million as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, a decrease of $7.0 million from $11.4 million as of June 30, 2024.





Non-performing loans totaled $14.4 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.6 million from $12.8 million as of March 31, 2025. The increase was due to the addition of one credit relationship that is in active workout. This relationship is secured by a residential real estate asset, business assets, and a personal guarantee. As of June 30, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $37.9 million. The decrease when compared to June 30, 2024 was driven by the migration of one loan relationship out of non-performing loans and into OREO, partially offset by additions to non-performing loans.





During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded provision expense of $1.8 million, compared to $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in provision expense recorded in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by loan growth and charge-offs.







Capital







As of June 30, 2025, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:















June 30,

















2025

















Consolidated Capital















Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets





9.96





%









Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets





9.96













Total capital to risk-weighted assets





12.67













Tier 1 capital to average assets





8.31



























Bank Capital















Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets





11.36





%









CET1 to risk-weighted assets





11.36













Total capital to risk-weighted assets





12.13













Tier 1 capital to average assets





9.49













Book value per common share increased 0.8% from $26.44 as of March 31, 2025 to $26.64 as of June 30, 2025. Book value per common share increased 4.3% from $25.55 as of June 30, 2024.





Tangible book value per common share



(1)



increased 0.9% from $23.18 as of March 31, 2025, to $23.39 as of June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share increased 5.0% from $22.27 as of June 30, 2024.





During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 26,287 shares for $0.5 million.







(1)



Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.







Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation







The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 25, 2025. Telephone access:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4e9784b7b6ee4a528ae8f3affe52d2ee



.





A slide presentation relating to the second quarter 2025 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at



https://myfw.gcs-web.com



.







About First Western







First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit



www.myfw.com



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” and “Gross Revenue”. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “position,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of changes in interest rates could reduce our net interest margins and net interest income; increased credit risk, including as a result of deterioration in economic conditions, could require us to increase our allowance for credit losses and could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations and financial condition; the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 7, 2025 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contacts:







Financial Profiles, Inc.





Tony Rossi





310-622-8221







MYFW@finprofiles.com









IR@myfw.com













First Western Financial, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,















(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)















2025

















2025

















2024















Interest and dividend income:





























Loans, including fees





$





35,085









$





34,068









$





35,275













Loans accounted for under the fair value option









85













111













168













Investment securities









819













681













651













Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions









1,356













2,221













1,855













Dividends, restricted stock









155













128













105













Total interest and dividend income









37,500













37,209













38,054









































Interest expense:





























Deposits









18,208













18,516













20,848













Other borrowed funds









1,408













1,240













1,428













Total interest expense









19,616













19,756













22,276













Net interest income









17,884













17,453













15,778













Less: Provision for credit losses









1,773













80













2,334













Net interest income, after provision for credit losses









16,111













17,373













13,444









































Non-interest income:





























Trust and investment management fees









4,512













4,677













4,875













Net gain on mortgage loans









1,187













1,067













1,820













Net gain on loans held for sale









—













222













—













Bank fees









293













422













327













Risk management and insurance fees









47













259













109













Income on company-owned life insurance









112













110













106













Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option









26













6













(315





)









Net gain on other real estate owned









—













459













—













Unrealized gain (loss) recognized on equity securities









3













11













(2





)









Other









125













112













52













Total non-interest income









6,305













7,345













6,972













Total income before non-interest expense









22,416













24,718













20,416









































Non-interest expense:





























Salaries and employee benefits









11,019













11,480













11,097













Occupancy and equipment









2,224













2,210













2,080













Professional services









1,855













1,704













1,826













Technology and information systems









1,030













1,078













1,042













Data processing









1,166













1,122













1,101













Marketing









267













216













243













Amortization of other intangible assets









52













51













56













Other









1,486













1,500













1,556













Total non-interest expense









19,099













19,361













19,001













Income before income taxes









3,317













5,357













1,415













Income tax expense









814













1,172













339













Net income available to common shareholders





$





2,503









$





4,185









$





1,076













Earnings per common share:





























Basic





$





0.26









$





0.43









$





0.11













Diluted









0.26













0.43













0.11



























First Western Financial, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)













































June 30,













March 31,













June 30,















(dollars in thousands)















2025





















2025





















2024

















Assets































Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks





$





12,353













$





15,924













$





6,374













Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions









219,961

















255,658

















239,425













Total cash and cash equivalents









232,314

















271,582

















245,799









































Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair value of $93,979, $67,479 and $71,067, respectively), net of allowance for credit losses of $71









99,825

















73,775

















78,927













Correspondent bank stock, at cost









11,254

















5,968

















10,804













Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value









24,151

















10,557

















26,856













Loans (includes $5,099, $6,112, and $10,190 measured at fair value, respectively)









2,540,096

















2,425,367

















2,456,063













Allowance for credit losses









(18,994





)













(17,956





)













(27,319





)









Loans, net









2,521,102

















2,407,411

















2,428,744













Premises and equipment, net









24,488

















24,554

















24,657













Accrued interest receivable









10,783

















10,623

















11,339













Accounts receivable









4,435

















4,505

















5,118













Other receivables









4,915

















4,608

















4,875













Other real estate owned, net









4,385

















4,385

















11,421













Goodwill and other intangible assets, net









31,524

















31,576

















31,741













Deferred tax assets, net









2,809

















2,856

















6,123













Company-owned life insurance









17,184

















17,071

















16,741













Other assets









37,628

















36,829

















34,410













Total assets





$





3,026,797













$





2,906,300













$





2,937,555











































Liabilities































Deposits:





























Noninterest-bearing





$





361,656













$





409,696













$





396,702













Interest-bearing









2,167,473

















2,105,701

















2,014,190













Total deposits









2,529,129

















2,515,397

















2,410,892













Borrowings:





























Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve borrowings









163,416

















51,612

















191,505













Subordinated notes









44,673

















44,621

















52,451













Accrued interest payable









1,406

















2,371

















2,243













Other liabilities









29,326

















35,744

















33,589













Total liabilities









2,767,950

















2,649,745

















2,690,680











































Shareholders’ Equity































Total shareholders’ equity









258,847

















256,555

















246,875













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





3,026,797













$





2,906,300













$





2,937,555















































































First Western Financial, Inc.









Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)













































June 30,













March 31,













June 30,















(dollars in thousands)















2025





















2025





















2024

















Loan Portfolio































Cash, Securities, and Other





$





161,725













$





101,078













$





143,720













Consumer and Other









15,778

















16,688

















15,645













Construction and Development









255,870

















291,133

















309,146













1-4 Family Residential









1,012,662

















971,179

















904,569













Non-Owner Occupied CRE









655,954

















636,820

















609,790













Owner Occupied CRE









196,692

















182,417

















189,353













Commercial and Industrial









239,278

















223,197

















277,973













Total









2,537,959

















2,422,512

















2,450,196













Loans accounted for under the fair value option









5,235

















6,280

















10,494













Total loans held for investment









2,543,194

















2,428,792

















2,460,690













Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted discounts), net



(1)











(3,098





)













(3,425





)













(4,627





)









Loans (includes $5,099, $6,112, and $10,190 measured at fair value, respectively)





$





2,540,096













$





2,425,367













$





2,456,063













Mortgage loans held for sale









24,151

















10,557

















26,856











































Deposit Portfolio































Money market deposit accounts





$





1,632,997













$





1,566,737













$





1,342,753













Time deposits









397,006

















379,533

















519,597













Interest checking accounts









123,967

















144,980

















135,759













Savings accounts









13,503

















14,451

















16,081













Total interest-bearing deposits









2,167,473

















2,105,701

















2,014,190













Noninterest-bearing accounts









361,656

















409,696

















396,702













Total deposits





$





2,529,129













$





2,515,397













$





2,410,892













____________________







(1)



Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.



















First Western Financial, Inc.









Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

























As of or for the Three Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,















(dollars in thousands)















2025





















2025





















2024

















Average Balance Sheets

































Assets































Interest-earning assets:





























Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions





$





121,950













$





198,294













$





141,600













Debt securities









85,739

















75,592

















75,461













Correspondent bank stock









7,199

















5,806

















4,801













Gross loans









2,443,758

















2,407,482

















2,443,937













Mortgage loans held for sale









18,803

















13,593

















20,254













Loans held at fair value









5,690

















6,846

















11,314













Total interest-earning assets









2,683,139

















2,707,613

















2,697,367













Noninterest-earning assets









126,397

















145,479

















119,247













Total assets





$





2,809,536













$





2,853,092













$





2,816,614











































Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity































Interest-bearing liabilities:





























Interest-bearing deposits





$





2,047,570













$





2,090,505













$





2,001,691













FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings









75,362

















51,885

















67,196













Subordinated notes









44,639

















52,495

















52,414













Total interest-bearing liabilities









2,167,571

















2,194,885

















2,121,301













Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





























Noninterest-bearing deposits









352,391

















363,922

















412,741













Other liabilities









32,794

















41,656

















34,051













Total noninterest-bearing liabilities









385,185

















405,578

















446,792













Total shareholders’ equity









256,780

















252,629

















248,521













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





2,809,536













$





2,853,092













$





2,816,614











































Yields/Cost of funds (annualized)































Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions









4.46





%













4.54





%













5.27





%









Debt securities









3.83

















3.65

















3.47













Correspondent bank stock









8.64

















8.94

















8.80













Loans









5.71

















5.71

















5.75













Loan held at fair value









5.99

















6.58

















5.97













Mortgage loans held for sale









6.61

















5.46

















6.83













Total interest-earning assets









5.61

















5.57

















5.67













Interest-bearing deposits









3.57

















3.59

















4.19













Total deposits









3.04

















3.06

















3.47













FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings









4.14

















3.92

















4.14













Subordinated notes









5.66

















5.70

















5.66













Total interest-bearing liabilities









3.63

















3.65

















4.22













Net interest margin









2.67

















2.61

















2.35













Net interest rate spread









1.98

















1.92

















1.45



























First Western Financial, Inc.









Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)





























As of or for the Three Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,















(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)















2025





















2025





















2024

















Asset Quality































Non-performing loans





$





14,394













$





12,758













$





37,909













Non-performing assets









18,779

















17,143

















49,330













Net charge-offs (recoveries)









657

















566

















(9





)









Non-performing loans to total loans









0.57





%













0.53





%













1.54





%









Non-performing assets to total assets









0.62

















0.59

















1.68













Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans









131.96

















140.74

















72.06













Allowance for credit losses to total loans









0.75

















0.74

















1.11













Net charge-offs to average loans









0.03

















0.02













*





































Assets Under Management





$





7,497,361













$





7,176,624













$





7,011,796











































Market Data































Book value per share at period end





$





26.64













$





26.44













$





25.55













Tangible book value per common share



(1)











23.39

















23.18

















22.27













Weighted average outstanding shares, basic









9,707,924

















9,704,419

















9,647,345













Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted









9,809,321

















9,798,591

















9,750,667













Shares outstanding at period end









9,717,922

















9,704,320

















9,660,549











































Consolidated Capital































Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets









9.96





%













10.35





%













9.92





%









CET1 to risk-weighted assets









9.96

















10.35

















9.92













Total capital to risk-weighted assets









12.67

















13.15

















13.44













Tier 1 capital to average assets









8.31

















8.12

















7.91











































Bank Capital































Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets









11.36





%













11.76





%













11.22





%









CET1 to risk-weighted assets









11.36

















11.76

















11.22













Total capital to risk-weighted assets









12.13

















12.52

















12.35













Tier 1 capital to average assets









9.49

















9.24

















8.95













____________________







(1)



Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.







First Western Financial, Inc.









Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)









Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















As of or for the Three Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,















(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)















2025





















2025





















2024

















Tangible Common































Total shareholders' equity





$





258,847













$





256,555













$





246,875













Less: goodwill and other intangibles, net









31,524

















31,576

















31,741













Tangible common equity





$





227,323













$





224,979













$





215,134









































Common shares outstanding, end of period









9,717,922

















9,704,320

















9,660,549













Tangible common book value per share





$





23.39













$





23.18













$





22.27













Net income available to common shareholders









2,503

















4,185

















1,076













Return on tangible common equity (annualized)









4.40





%













7.44





%













2.00





%







































Efficiency































Non-interest expense





$





19,099













$





19,361













$





19,001













Less: OREO expenses and write-downs









53

















(80





)













29













Adjusted non-interest expense





$





19,046













$





19,441













$





18,972









































Total income before non-interest expense





$





22,416













$





24,718













$





20,416













Less: unrealized gain (loss) recognized on equity securities









3

















11

















(2





)









Less: net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option









26

















6

















(315





)









Less: net gain on loans held for sale









—

















222

















—













Plus: provision for credit losses









1,773

















80

















2,334













Gross revenue





$





24,160













$





24,559













$





23,067













Efficiency ratio









78.83





%













79.16





%













82.25





%







