First Western Financial, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on July 24, 2025

First Western Financial, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 results on July 24, followed by a conference call on July 25.

First Western Financial, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025, on July 24, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss the results will take place on July 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time, during which analysts and investors can participate in a Q&A session. The call will be accessible via telephone and also broadcast live on the company's investor relations website, with an archived version available shortly after the event. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, First Western offers a range of wealth management services across several states and is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol "MYFW."

Potential Positives

First Western Financial will release its second-quarter financial results on July 24, 2025, providing timely updates to investors and analysts.

The accompanying conference call scheduled for July 25, 2025, allows for direct engagement and Q&A, enhancing transparency and investor relations.

The press release highlights that First Western is a publicly traded company, which underscores its visibility and credibility in the financial market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will First Western release its Q2 2025 financial results?

First Western will release its Q2 2025 financial results on July 24, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time on July 25, 2025.

How can I access the conference call for First Western Financial?

You can access the conference call by registering through the provided Telephone Access link.

Is there a live webcast for the conference call?

Yes, the conference call will be webcast live on First Western's investor relations website.

Where is First Western Financial located?

First Western Financial is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in several states including Colorado and California.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MYFW Insider Trading Activity

$MYFW insiders have traded $MYFW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYFW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT C WYLIE (CHAIRMAN, CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $212,650.

$MYFW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $MYFW stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MYFW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MYFW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

$MYFW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MYFW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MYFW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $22.5 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $26.0 on 04/28/2025

DENVER, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado (“First Western”), announced today that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 after the markets close on Thursday, July 24, 2025.





Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 25, 2025, to discuss First Western’s financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the



News & Events



page of First Western’s investor relations website.







Participants on the conference call will need to click on the Telephone Access link provided below, register for the conference call, and then they will receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code.









Conference Call and Webcast Information:







Date: Friday, July 25, 2025





Time: 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET





Telephone Access:





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4e9784b7b6ee4a528ae8f3affe52d2ee









Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the



News & Events



page of First Western’s investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.







A





bout First Western Financial, Inc.







First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit



www.myfw.com



.







Contacts:







Financial Profiles, Inc.





Tony Rossi





310-622-8221







MYFW@finprofiles.com









IR@myfw.com





