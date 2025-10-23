First Western Financial Inc Profit Climbs In Q3, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Western Financial Inc (MYFW) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.18 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $2.13 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.0% to $19.45 million from $15.56 million last year.

First Western Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.18 Mln. vs. $2.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $19.45 Mln vs. $15.56 Mln last year.

