First Western Financial (FRA:33Q) Price Target Increased by 8.20% to 21.72

The average one-year price target for First Western Financial (FRA:33Q) has been revised to 21.72 / share. This is an increase of 8.20% from the prior estimate of 20.07 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.70 to a high of 25.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12,904.81% from the latest reported closing price of 0.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Western Financial. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 33Q is 0.08%, an increase of 8.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 5,580K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 728K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 430K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33Q by 24.80% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 369K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 306K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33Q by 41.71% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 276K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares, representing an increase of 18.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33Q by 10.51% over the last quarter.

