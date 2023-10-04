First Western Financial (FRA:33Q) Price Target Increased by 5.80% to 23.10

The average one-year price target for First Western Financial (FRA:33Q) has been revised to 23.10 / share. This is an increase of 5.80% from the prior estimate of 21.84 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.59 to a high of 26.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13,734.74% from the latest reported closing price of 0.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Western Financial. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 33Q is 0.07%, a decrease of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 5,704K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 758K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 33Q by 7.87% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 453K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares, representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33Q by 32.07% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 369K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 324K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33Q by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 301K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33Q by 18.83% over the last quarter.

