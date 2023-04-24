First Western Financial (FRA:33Q) Price Target Decreased by 9.36% to 21.78

The average one-year price target for First Western Financial (FRA:33Q) has been revised to 21.78 / share. This is an decrease of 9.36% from the prior estimate of 24.03 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.05 to a high of 25.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12,943.42% from the latest reported closing price of 0.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Western Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 33Q is 0.06%, a decrease of 47.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 5,432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 728K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 411K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 30.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33Q by 28.24% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 369K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33Q by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 298K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 33Q by 7.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 230K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 33Q by 9.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.