First Week of October Packed with Data

There is plenty of economic data on tap for the first week of October, including a flood of employment data. The earnings docket is extremely sparse, with Conagra Brands (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), and Tilray (TLRY).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Oct. 3 will bring the final S&P U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, job openings, factory orders, and a core capital goods orders revision is on tape.

The ADP employment report is due out Wednesday, Oct. 5, along with international trade balance data, the pending home sales index, S&P services PMI, and the ISM services index.

The usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims data is all that is scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Oct. 7, nonfarm payrolls data, consumer credit and unemployment data are slated for release.

