First Week of July Packed Full of Employment Data

The first week of July will be a short one, with markets closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day. The remainder of the week is loaded with employment data, while a few notable indexes are on the docket as well. Meanwhile, the earnings confessional won't have a whole lot of visitors next week, though some notable names set to report include Levi Strauss (LEVI), PriceSmart (PSMT), and WD-40 (WDFC).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Markets will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

On Tuesday, July 5, factory orders and a core capital equipment orders revision are due out.

Wednesday, July 6 features the S&P Global U.S. services purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index. Additionally, job openings and quits are slated for release.

The usual initial and continuing jobless claims data will be released on Thursday, July 7, accompanied by the monthly ADP employment report, and a foreign trade balance update.

Keeping up with the week's theme, more employment-related indicators are expected on on Friday, July 8. Nonfarm payrolls data is on tap, in addition to an unemployment rate update, average hourly earnings, and the labor force participation rate. A wholesale inventories revision is also on the docket.

