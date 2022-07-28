First Week of August Brings Manufacturing, Services Data

August will kick off next week at the height of the earnings season, but besides a slew of quarterly earnings reports, traders will be sifting through multiple economic indicators as well. Specifically, key manufacturing, services, and employment data are due out.

The earnings confessional looks busy, with quarterly results to come from Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Alibaba (BABA), Amgen (AMGN), Block (SQ), Canopy Growth (CGC), Caterpillar (CAT), Cinemark (CNK), DoorDash (DASH), DraftKings (DKNG), Dropbox (DBX), eBay (EBAY), Eli Lilly (LLY), Expedia (EXPE), Fastly (FSLY), Gilead Sciences (GILD), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Molson Coors Brewing (TAP), PayPal (PYPL), Pinterest (PINS), PlugPower (PLUG), Simon Properties (SPG), Starbucks (SBUX), TripAdvisor (TRIP), Uber Technologies (UBER), Under Armour (UAA), and Wayfair (W).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The final S&P U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, as well as construction spending data are on tap Monday, Aug. 1.

Tuesday, Aug. 2 brings job openings and quits.

The final S&P U.S. services PMI, the ISM services index, and factory orders will come out on Wednesday, Aug. 3, in addition to revised core capital equipment orders, and a rental and homeowner vacancy rate update.

Trade deficit data will accompany the usual round of continuing and jobless claims on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Nonfarm payrolls, an unemployment rate update, and the average hourly earnings rate will be released on Friday, Aug. 5. The labor force participation rate between the ages of 25 and 54 is expected as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.