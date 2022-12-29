First Week of 2023 Kicks Off with a Bang

There is plenty of economic data for investors to sift through during the first week of the year. There is a handful of earnings on Thursday as well, with Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Conagra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) all announcing their quarterly reports.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Jan. 2, the market is closed for the New Year holiday.

Tuesday, Jan. 3 will bring the S&P U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and construction spending data.

The ISM manufacturing index is on tap Wednesday, Jan. 4, along with job openings/quits and federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting minutes.

Regularly scheduled initial and continuing jobless claims data are due out on Thursday, Jan. 5, alongside the ADP employment report, trade deficit data, and the S&P U.S. services PMI.

Friday, Jan. 6 is packed, with nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, average hourly earnings, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index, factory orders, and core equipment orders scheduled.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.