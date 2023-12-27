News & Insights

First Wave Spikes On Decision To Sell Niclosamide For Treatment Of IBD

(RTTNews) - First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI) shares are surging more than 156 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced a non-binding term sheet to sell its Niclosamide program for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases or IBD to an undisclosed biopharmaceutical company for unspecified financial terms.

The company said the transaction will help it focus on its development resources for its three late-stage clinical programs such as Capeserod, Adrulipase, and, Latiglutenase.

Currently, shares are at $9.52, up 157.79 percent from the previous close of $3.68 on a volume of 11,434,508.

