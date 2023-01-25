First Wave Climbs On Expansion Of Adrulipase IP Portfolio

Markets
(RTTNews) - First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI) shares are surging more than 32 percent on Wednesday morning trade after announcing the expansion of Adrulipase intellectual property portfolio.

The clinical-stage biopharma company said the expansion of the adrulipase patent estate follows the recent submission of an Investigational New Drug amendment to the FDA to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial.

Currently, shares are at $5.85, up 32.38 percent from the previous close of $4.42 on a volume of 13,743,336.

