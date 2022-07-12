Markets
First Wave BioPharma Climbs 12%

(RTTNews) - First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI) shares are gaining more than 12 percent on Tuesday morning trade bouncing up from yesterday's decline. The shares climbed as much as 25 percent initially, not supported by any corporate announcement on the day.

Currently, shares of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases are at $0.237, up 12 percent from the previous volume of 28,922,366.

