First Watch Restaurant sees FY24 revenue growth 16.5%-17%

Based upon third quarter results and current trends, the Company updated the following guidance metrics for the 52-week fiscal year ending December 29, 2024: Same-restaurant sales growth of around negative 1.0% with same restaurant traffic growth of negative 4.0%-4.5%; Total revenue growth in the range of 16.5% to 17.0%; Adjusted EBITDA(2) in the range of $110.0 million to $112.0 million; Total new system-wide restaurant openings anticipated to be 47, net of 2 company-owned restaurant closures (43 new company-owned restaurants and 6 new franchise-owned restaurants), which reflects the effect of five new restaurant openings delayed by Hurricane Milton and rescheduled to early 2025; Blended tax rate of around 33.0%; Capital expenditures of around $130.0 million invested primarily in new restaurant projects and planned remodels(3)

