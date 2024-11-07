News & Insights

Stocks
FWRG

First Watch Restaurant sees FY24 revenue growth 16.5%-17%

November 07, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Based upon third quarter results and current trends, the Company updated the following guidance metrics for the 52-week fiscal year ending December 29, 2024: Same-restaurant sales growth of around negative 1.0% with same restaurant traffic growth of negative 4.0%-4.5%; Total revenue growth in the range of 16.5% to 17.0%; Adjusted EBITDA(2) in the range of $110.0 million to $112.0 million; Total new system-wide restaurant openings anticipated to be 47, net of 2 company-owned restaurant closures (43 new company-owned restaurants and 6 new franchise-owned restaurants), which reflects the effect of five new restaurant openings delayed by Hurricane Milton and rescheduled to early 2025; Blended tax rate of around 33.0%; Capital expenditures of around $130.0 million invested primarily in new restaurant projects and planned remodels(3)

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FWRG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FWRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.