First Watch Restaurant reports Q3 EPS 3c, consensus 4c

Reports Q3 revenue $251.6M, consensus $256.28M. “We are pleased with our performance in Q3 as it reflects our teams’ superb restaurant-level operations, especially considering an uneven consumer backdrop. Traffic picked up through the quarter, our employee turnover once again improved and remains favorable relative to the industry as a whole and Adjusted EBITDA grew 18%,” said Chris Tomasso, First Watch CEO and President. “We are committed to ensuring our people and real estate pipelines are in place to support our growth to 2,200 locations.”

