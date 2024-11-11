First Watch Restaurant price target raised to $24 from $22 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on First Watch Restaurant (FWRG) to $24 from $22 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after hosting a call with management. The tone was cautiously optimistic, with investors focused on signs of a sustained sales recovery, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

