First Watch Restaurant price target raised to $23 from $22 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on First Watch Restaurant (FWRG) to $23 from $22 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following quarterly results. Overall, the firm would say the quarter was about in-line with expectations, and there were some encouraging comments given on the call around management’s recent targeted marketing efforts, as well as a return to positive dining room traffic in September.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FWRG:
- First Watch Restaurant agreed to acquire 16 franchise restaurants for $49M
- First Watch Restaurant price target raised to $24 from $22 at Barclays
- First Watch Restaurant price target raised to $25 from $20 at Stephens
- First Watch Restaurant price target raised to $22 from $18 at Barclays
- First Watch Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.