First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.99 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $2.11 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.6% to $316.02 million from $251.60 million last year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.99 Mln. vs. $2.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $316.02 Mln vs. $251.60 Mln last year.

