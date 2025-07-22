First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

First Watch will release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, followed by a conference call at 8 AM ET.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. announced plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:00 AM ET hosted by CEO Chris Tomasso and CFO Mel Hope. Participants can listen to the call via phone or webcast, with an archived version available afterward. Known for its breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings, First Watch emphasizes quality and community engagement, donating a portion of kids' meal proceeds to local causes. With over 580 restaurants nationwide, the company has received numerous awards and was named the #1 Most Loved Workplace in America by Newsweek in 2024.

Potential Positives

First Watch is set to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The upcoming conference call presents an opportunity for direct communication between company leadership and investors, fostering a relationship of trust.

First Watch has a strong community outreach program, donating over $1.7 million to various organizations, enhancing its corporate social responsibility image.

The company has received multiple awards for its dining experiences, including being named 2024’s #1 Most Loved Workplace in America, which can attract both talent and customers.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming financial results release may indicate that the company is experiencing challenges in its financial performance that require scrutiny, potentially leading to negative investor perceptions.



The timing of the financial results release before the market opens might suggest that the company anticipates unfavorable news that could affect stock prices more drastically when trading begins.



Despite accolades and community contributions mentioned, the press release does not provide any recent financial metrics or performance indicators, which may raise concerns among investors about transparency and overall business health.

FAQ

When will First Watch release its Q2 2025 financial results?

First Watch plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025.

Who will host the Q2earnings conference call

The conference call will be hosted by Chris Tomasso, CEO and President, and Mel Hope, CFO.

How can I listen to the conference call?

Listeners can participate by dialing 201-389-0914, preregistering via Call Me™ link, or joining the webcast.

What makes First Watch's menu unique?

First Watch features a chef-driven menu that rotates five times a year, focusing on fresh, high-quality ingredients.

How does First Watch contribute to the community?

For every kid’s meal served, First Watch donates a portion to organizations impacting communities, raising over $1.7 million to date.

$FWRG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FWRG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FWRG Insider Trading Activity

$FWRG insiders have traded $FWRG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL, L.P. ADVENT sold 4,500,000 shares for an estimated $66,150,000

CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY TOMASSO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 125,731 shares for an estimated $2,129,439 .

. CHARLES JEMLEY purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $247,500

H MELVILLE III HOPE (CFO and Treasurer) sold 8,013 shares for an estimated $134,698

JAY ANTHONY WOLSZCZAK (Chief Legal Officer, GC & Secy) sold 5,743 shares for an estimated $96,539

MATTHEW EISENACHER (Chief Brand Officer) sold 4,257 shares for an estimated $71,560

ERIC RICHARD HARTMAN (Chief Development Officer) sold 3,916 shares for an estimated $65,827

LAURA ANNE SORENSEN (Chief People Officer) sold 3,675 shares for an estimated $61,776

JOHN DANIEL JONES (Chief Operations Officer) sold 3,554 shares for an estimated $59,742

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FWRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $FWRG stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FWRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FWRG in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FWRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FWRG forecast page.

$FWRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FWRG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $FWRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $21.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $21.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James set a target price of $22.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $19.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Gregory Francfort from Guggenheim set a target price of $22.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Todd Brooks from Benchmark set a target price of $22.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 05/07/2025

BRADENTON, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, before the market opens.





A conference call and webcast will follow at 8:00 AM ET, hosted by Chris Tomasso, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mel Hope, Chief Financial Officer.





Interested parties may listen to the conference call via any one of three options:







Dial 201-389-0914, which will be answered by an operator



Dial 201-389-0914, which will be answered by an operator



Pre-register by entering your information at this Call Me™ link



Call Me™



link



Pre-register by entering your information at this Call Me™ link



Join the webcast at



https://investors.firstwatch.com/news-and-events/events













The webcast will be archived shortly after the call has concluded. For the dial-in and webcast options, the conference call should be accessed at least 10 minutes prior to its scheduled start.







About First Watch







First Watch is the leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using the freshest ingredients available. Guided by its “Follow the Sun” culinary philosophy, First Watch's chef-driven menu rotates five times a year to feature the highest-quality flavors at their peak, offering elevated executions of classic favorites, fresh juices like the Kale Tonic, and fan favorites such as the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Quinoa Power Bowl and signature Million Dollar Bacon. For every kid’s meal served, First Watch proudly donates a portion to organizations and causes making a positive impact in our communities – raising more than $1.7 million to date. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” awards, First Watch was also named 2024’s #1 Most Loved Workplace® in America by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute, after appearing on the list in 2022 and 2023 as well. With a commitment to quality, hospitality and community, First Watch is redefining Daytime Dining across more than 580 restaurants in 31 states. For more information, visit



www.firstwatch.com



.







Investor Relations Contact







Steven L. Marotta





941-500-1918







investors@firstwatch.com









Media Relations Contact:







Jenni Glester





407-864-5823







jglester@firstwatch.com





