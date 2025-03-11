FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT Earnings Results: $FWRG Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT ($FWRG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $263,290,000, missing estimates of $270,228,508 by $-6,938,508.

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT Insider Trading Activity

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT insiders have traded $FWRG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL, L.P. ADVENT sold 8,000,000 shares for an estimated $158,080,000

INTERNATIONAL GPE VIII-I LIMITED PARTNERSHIP ADVENT sold 8,000,000 shares for an estimated $158,080,000

PARTNERS GPE VIII LIMITED PARTNERSHIP ADVENT sold 8,000,000 shares for an estimated $158,080,000

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

