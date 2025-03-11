FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT Earnings Results: $FWRG Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT ($FWRG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $263,290,000, missing estimates of $270,228,508 by $-6,938,508.
FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT Insider Trading Activity
FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT insiders have traded $FWRG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FWRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INTERNATIONAL, L.P. ADVENT sold 8,000,000 shares for an estimated $158,080,000
- INTERNATIONAL GPE VIII-I LIMITED PARTNERSHIP ADVENT sold 8,000,000 shares for an estimated $158,080,000
- PARTNERS GPE VIII LIMITED PARTNERSHIP ADVENT sold 8,000,000 shares for an estimated $158,080,000
FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADVENT INTERNATIONAL, L.P. removed 8,000,000 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,880,000
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,100,757 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,095,087
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 1,048,270 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,353,012
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 958,417 shares (+59.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,836,140
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 901,140 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,057,784
- UBS GROUP AG added 868,574 shares (+5238.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,164,162
- MESIROW INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 833,188 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,505,628
