First Watch Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. FWRG reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line increased year over year while the bottom line declined. Following the results, the company’s shares fell 7% yesterday.



FWRG’s Q4 Earnings & Revenues

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 1 cent, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents. The company reported an adjusted EPS of 4 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Quarterly revenues of $263.3 million beat the consensus mark by 0.4%. The top line increased 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. The growth was primarily driven by new restaurant openings and menu price increases. However, this was partially offset by a 0.3% decline in same-restaurant sales and a 3% decrease in same-restaurant traffic.

FWRG Q4 Operating Highlights

During the fiscal fourth quarter, general and administrative expenses came in at $30.7 million compared with $30 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

During the quarter, the Restaurant-level operating profit came in at $49 million compared with $46.8 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The Restaurant-level operating profit margin came in at 18.8%, down from 19.4% reported in the prior-year period.

Net income during the quarter came in at $0.7 million compared with $2.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The net income margin during the quarter declined 80 basis points (bps) year over year to 0.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal fourth quarter came in at $24.3 million compared with $24.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin declined 90 basis points (bps) year over year to 9.2%.

FWRG’s Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Total revenues in fiscal 2024 amounted to $1.02 billion compared with $891.6 million in fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2024 totaled $113.8 million compared with $99.5 million in fiscal 2023.



In fiscal 2024, diluted EPS came in at 30 cents compared with 41 cents reported in the previous year.

FWRG’s Fiscal 2025 Outlook

In fiscal 2025, the company anticipates same-restaurant sales growth in the low single digits, with traffic expected to remain flat to slightly positive. Total revenues are projected to increase by approximately 20%, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $124 million and $130 million. The company foresees a blended tax rate between 31% and 33%.



Expansion plans include opening 59 to 64 new system-wide restaurants, accounting for three company-owned closures. Capital expenditures are estimated between $150 million and $160 million, primarily allocated to new restaurant openings and planned remodels.



Additionally, the company reaffirms its long-term financial targets, which include low double-digit percentage unit growth, approximately 3.5% same-restaurant sales growth, mid-teen restaurant sales growth and mid-teen percentage growth in adjusted EBITDA.

