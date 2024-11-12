First Watch Expands with Franchise Acquisitions in Carolinas

The latest announcement is out from First Watch Restaurant Group ( (FWRG) ).

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. plans to acquire 16 franchise-owned restaurants in North and South Carolina for $49 million, marking its second-largest franchisee deal. This strategic move will bolster First Watch’s corporate presence and provide growth opportunities along the East Coast. Expected to close by mid-April 2025, the acquisition will be funded using cash and available credit, continuing the company’s growth strategy following several successful franchise acquisitions since May 2023.

