News & Insights

Stocks

First Watch Expands with Franchise Acquisitions in Carolinas

November 12, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from First Watch Restaurant Group ( (FWRG) ).

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. plans to acquire 16 franchise-owned restaurants in North and South Carolina for $49 million, marking its second-largest franchisee deal. This strategic move will bolster First Watch’s corporate presence and provide growth opportunities along the East Coast. Expected to close by mid-April 2025, the acquisition will be funded using cash and available credit, continuing the company’s growth strategy following several successful franchise acquisitions since May 2023.

Learn more about FWRG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FWRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.