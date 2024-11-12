First Watch announces pricing of 8M shares at $19.95 in secondary offering

First Watch Restaurant (FWRG) Group announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain funds managed by Advent International, of 8,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The shares have been offered at a price to the public of $19.95 per share. The Offering is expected to close on November 13, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. The underwriter has a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. The Company is not selling any shares of Common Stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the sole underwriter of the Offering.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FWRG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.