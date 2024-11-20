First US Bancshares raises quarterly dividend to 7c from 5c per share

First US Bancshares (FUSB) announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 7c per share. The dividend is payable on January 2, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024. The 7c per share dividend represents a 40% increase from 5c per share declared each quarter since the fourth quarter of 2022, and it represents the forty-second consecutive quarter that the company has paid a dividend.
