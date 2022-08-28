First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.03

The board of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 3rd of October, with investors receiving $0.03 per share. The dividend yield is 1.3% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

First US Bancshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Having paid out dividends for 8 years, First US Bancshares has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 14% also shows that First US Bancshares is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 34.7% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 11% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NasdaqCM:FUSB Historic Dividend August 28th 2022

First US Bancshares Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that First US Bancshares has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. First US Bancshares has impressed us by growing EPS at 35% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like First US Bancshares' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for First US Bancshares that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is First US Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

