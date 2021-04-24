First US Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FUSB) CEO Will Probably Find It Hard To See A Huge Raise This Year

In the past three years, the share price of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) has struggled to generate growth for its shareholders. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 29 April 2021 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing First US Bancshares, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that First US Bancshares, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$62m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$482k for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 11% over the year before. Notably, the salary which is US$345.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$573k. So it looks like First US Bancshares compensates Jim House in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Jim House holds US$589k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$345k US$345k 72% Other US$137k US$197k 28% Total Compensation US$482k US$542k 100%

On an industry level, around 42% of total compensation represents salary and 58% is other remuneration. First US Bancshares pays out 72% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at First US Bancshares, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NasdaqCM:FUSB CEO Compensation April 24th 2021

First US Bancshares, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 60% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 4.6% over the previous year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has First US Bancshares, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 7.3% over three years, some First US Bancshares, Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 2 warning signs for First US Bancshares that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: First US Bancshares is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.