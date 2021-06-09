First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FUSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FUSB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.81, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FUSB was $11.81, representing a -5.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.50 and a 107.7% increase over the 52 week low of $5.69.

FUSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FUSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41.

