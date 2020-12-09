First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FUSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FUSB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.23, the dividend yield is 1.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FUSB was $9.23, representing a -23.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.00 and a 78.09% increase over the 52 week low of $5.18.

FUSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FUSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.43.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FUSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

