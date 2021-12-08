First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FUSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that FUSB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.6, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FUSB was $11.6, representing a -7.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.50 and a 53.85% increase over the 52 week low of $7.54.

FUSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FUSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fusb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.