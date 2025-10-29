FIRST US BANCSHARES INC Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - FIRST US BANCSHARES INC (FUSB) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.94 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $2.22 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $15.28 million from $15.02 million last year.

FIRST US BANCSHARES INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.94 Mln. vs. $2.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $15.28 Mln vs. $15.02 Mln last year.

