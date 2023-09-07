First US Bancshares (FUSB) Declares $0.05 Dividend

First US Bancshares said on August 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 2.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=230).

The current dividend yield is 1.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in First US Bancshares. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUSB is 0.21%, a decrease of 16.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.30% to 5,112K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bridgewealth Advisory Group holds 1,149K shares representing 19.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUSB by 8.17% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 615K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors holds 468K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 347K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUSB by 24.04% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 283K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUSB by 20.36% over the last quarter.

First US Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First US Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia through First US Bank (the 'Bank'). In addition, the Company's operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc., a consumer loan company ('ALC'), and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank's and ALC's consumer loan customers.

