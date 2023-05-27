First US Bancshares (FUSB) Declares $0.05 Dividend

First US Bancshares said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.27%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 2.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=231).

The current dividend yield is 2.64 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in First US Bancshares. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUSB is 0.25%, an increase of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.45% to 6,038K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bridgewealth Advisory Group holds 1,152K shares representing 19.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 932K shares representing 15.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 615K shares representing 10.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors holds 468K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 322K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 89.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUSB by 969,749.72% over the last quarter.

First US Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First US Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia through First US Bank (the 'Bank'). In addition, the Company's operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc., a consumer loan company ('ALC'), and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank's and ALC's consumer loan customers.

