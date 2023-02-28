First US Bancshares (FUSB) Declares $0.05 Dividend

First US Bancshares said on February 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $10.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.17%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 2.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=231).

The current dividend yield is 2.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in First US Bancshares. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUSB is 0.38%, an increase of 302.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.17% to 6,392K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bridgewealth Advisory Group holds 1,152K shares representing 19.81% ownership of the company.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 932K shares representing 16.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 615K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUSB by 11.02% over the last quarter.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors holds 468K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 349K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUSB by 11.01% over the last quarter.

First US Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First US Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia through First US Bank (the 'Bank'). In addition, the Company's operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc., a consumer loan company ('ALC'), and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank's and ALC's consumer loan customers.

