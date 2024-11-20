First US Bancshares expands share repurchase program

First US Bancshares (FUSB) has expanded the company’s existing share repurchase program. The company has repurchased 1,289,972 shares of its common stock to date under the repurchase program, and 352,813 shares remain available for repurchase. The board has authorized the company to repurchase an additional 600,000 shares under the repurchase program and extended the expiration of the repurchase program from December 31, 2024, to December 31, 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FUSB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.