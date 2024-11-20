News & Insights

Stocks
FUSB

First US Bancshares expands share repurchase program

November 20, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

First US Bancshares (FUSB) has expanded the company’s existing share repurchase program. The company has repurchased 1,289,972 shares of its common stock to date under the repurchase program, and 352,813 shares remain available for repurchase. The board has authorized the company to repurchase an additional 600,000 shares under the repurchase program and extended the expiration of the repurchase program from December 31, 2024, to December 31, 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FUSB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FUSB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.