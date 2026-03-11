First US Bancshares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FUSB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/13/26, First US Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FUSB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.07, payable on 4/1/26. As a percentage of FUSB's recent stock price of $14.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FUSB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUSB's low point in its 52 week range is $10.30 per share, with $15.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.90.

In Wednesday trading, First US Bancshares Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.