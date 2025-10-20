First United Corporation Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - First United Corporation (FUNC) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $6.94 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $5.77 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First United Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $6.94 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $17.40 million from $15.22 million last year.

First United Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.94 Mln. vs. $5.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $17.40 Mln vs. $15.22 Mln last year.

