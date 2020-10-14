First United Corporation (FUNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

First United Corporation (FUNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FUNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FUNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.13, the dividend yield is 3.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FUNC was $13.13, representing a -47.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.99 and a 22.21% increase over the 52 week low of $10.74.

FUNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FUNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.66.

