Markets
FUNC

First United Corp Appoints Jason Rush New CEO As Carissa Rodeheaver To Retire

November 14, 2025 — 09:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - First United Corp. (FUNC), the bank holding company of First United Bank & Trust, Friday announced that it has appointed Jason Rush as its new Chief Executive Officer and President of both the Corporation and the Bank, effective January 1, 2026.

Currently, Rush is the Chief Operating Officer who will be succeeding Carissa Rodeheaver. She is set to retire at the conclusion of the 2026 annual meeting of shareholders presently scheduled for May 7, 2026 and to facilitate this succession, she will stay on as the Executive Chairman of the Corporation and the Bank until her retirement.

Jason Rush has held various roles since joining the Bank in 1993 and has been the operating chief of the corporation and the bank since 2017.

On Thursday, FUNC shares closed at $36.35, up 0.28% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FUNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.