First U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX since 2019 departs Miami

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Boeing's 737 MAX resumed passenger flights in the United States for the first time on Tuesday after a 20-month safety ban was lifted last month.

American Airlines AAL.OFlight 718 departed Miami around 10:40 a.m. bound for New York's LaGuardia Airport and is scheduled to land around 1:08 p.m., according to several flight tracing websites.

American and planemaker Boeing have sought to reassure the public over the plane's safety after it was cleared by U.S. regulators in November to resume flights.

