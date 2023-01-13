First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXU) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), which makes up 4.16% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXU), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,767,124 worth of NRG, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NRG:
NRG — last trade: $32.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|12/15/2022
|Mauricio Gutierrez
|President & CEO
|15,000
|$32.03
|$480,450
|12/15/2022
|Lawrence S. Coben
|Director
|15,000
|$31.70
|$475,500
|12/16/2022
|Heather Cox
|Director
|1,571
|$31.32
|$49,204
|12/15/2022
|Antonio Carrillo
|Director
|9,000
|$31.71
|$285,390
|12/16/2022
|Elisabeth B. Donohue
|Director
|2,500
|$31.32
|$78,300
|12/16/2022
|Paul W. Hobby
|Director
|3,500
|$31.37
|$109,795
And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), the #15 largest holding among components of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXU), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $12,025,248 worth of VST, which represents approximately 3.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VST is detailed in the table below:
VST — last trade: $22.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|08/10/2022
|Paul M. Barbas
|Director
|8,000
|$24.90
|$199,174
|11/09/2022
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|15,000
|$23.74
|$356,125
|11/15/2022
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|10,000
|$23.39
|$233,900
|11/21/2022
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|10,000
|$22.86
|$228,600
