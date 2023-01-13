First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXU) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), which makes up 4.16% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXU), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,767,124 worth of NRG, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NRG:

NRG — last trade: $32.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/15/2022 Mauricio Gutierrez President & CEO 15,000 $32.03 $480,450 12/15/2022 Lawrence S. Coben Director 15,000 $31.70 $475,500 12/16/2022 Heather Cox Director 1,571 $31.32 $49,204 12/15/2022 Antonio Carrillo Director 9,000 $31.71 $285,390 12/16/2022 Elisabeth B. Donohue Director 2,500 $31.32 $78,300 12/16/2022 Paul W. Hobby Director 3,500 $31.37 $109,795

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), the #15 largest holding among components of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXU), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $12,025,248 worth of VST, which represents approximately 3.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VST is detailed in the table below:

VST — last trade: $22.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/10/2022 Paul M. Barbas Director 8,000 $24.90 $199,174 11/09/2022 Scott B. Helm Director 15,000 $23.74 $356,125 11/15/2022 Scott B. Helm Director 10,000 $23.39 $233,900 11/21/2022 Scott B. Helm Director 10,000 $22.86 $228,600

