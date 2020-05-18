First Trust US Equity Opportunities Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FPX

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (Symbol: FPX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.34, changing hands as high as $77.84 per share. First Trust US Equity Opportunities shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FPX's low point in its 52 week range is $53.10 per share, with $88.1486 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.54.

