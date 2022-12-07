First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXL) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), which makes up 2.46% of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,277,351 worth of NCR, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NCR:
NCR — last trade: $22.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2022
|Joseph E. Reece
|Director
|5,000
|$20.82
|$104,100
|11/11/2022
|Glenn W. Welling
|Director
|800,000
|$21.88
|$17,502,346
And Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), the #29 largest holding among components of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $15,779,521 worth of DNB, which represents approximately 1.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DNB is detailed in the table below:
DNB — last trade: $13.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/14/2022
|Anthony M. Jabbour
|Chief Executive Officer
|105,000
|$13.84
|$1,453,242
|06/14/2022
|Bryan T. Hipsher
|Chief Financial Officer
|7,000
|$14.02
|$98,166
