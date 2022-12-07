First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXL) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), which makes up 2.46% of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,277,351 worth of NCR, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NCR:

NCR — last trade: $22.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/09/2022 Joseph E. Reece Director 5,000 $20.82 $104,100 11/11/2022 Glenn W. Welling Director 800,000 $21.88 $17,502,346

And Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), the #29 largest holding among components of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $15,779,521 worth of DNB, which represents approximately 1.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DNB is detailed in the table below:

DNB — last trade: $13.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/14/2022 Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer 105,000 $13.84 $1,453,242 06/14/2022 Bryan T. Hipsher Chief Financial Officer 7,000 $14.02 $98,166

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Earnings History

 ETFs Holding CERU

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CYN



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.