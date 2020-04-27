First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.03, changing hands as high as $68.11 per share. First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXL's low point in its 52 week range is $49.22 per share, with $78.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.