First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FXL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.09, changing hands as high as $98.76 per share. First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXL's low point in its 52 week range is $82.55 per share, with $123.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.48.

