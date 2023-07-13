First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income (FIXD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (Symbol: FIXD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.35, changing hands as high as $44.41 per share. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIXD's low point in its 52 week range is $41.8476 per share, with $47.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.38.

