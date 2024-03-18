First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FIXD

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (Symbol: FIXD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.37, changing hands as low as $43.34 per share. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIXD's low point in its 52 week range is $40.86 per share, with $45.6995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.38.

