First Trust Tactical High Yield Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HYLS

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (Symbol: HYLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.69, changing hands as low as $39.53 per share. First Trust Tactical High Yield shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYLS's low point in its 52 week range is $38.07 per share, with $41.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.