First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) Declares $0.08 Dividend

First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.33 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.15%, the lowest has been 5.00%, and the highest has been 20.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.61 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGB is 0.04%, an increase of 116.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.81% to 2,928K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 610K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGB by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Consolidated Portfolio Review holds 509K shares.

Shaker Financial Services holds 264K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 60.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGB by 144.78% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 189K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGB by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 169K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGB by 93,724.80% over the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks an attractive total return. The Fund pursues its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of securities of specialty finance and other financial companies that the Fund's Sub-Advisor believes offer attractive opportunities for income and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund concentrates its investments in securities of companies within industries in the financial sector. "Managed Assets" means the total asset value of the Fund minus the sum of its liabilities, other than the principal amount of borrowings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.