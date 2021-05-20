First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.083 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FGB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.21, the dividend yield is 7.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FGB was $4.21, representing a -1.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.29 and a 89.64% increase over the 52 week low of $2.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FGB Dividend History page.

